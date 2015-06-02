Lockheed Martin Donates Computers to Kindergarten Classrooms at Franklin Elementary

On May 19, Lockheed Martin and its team of engineers donated computers to two kindergarten classrooms at Franklin Elementary School.

In addition to the computers, Lockheed Martin built and installed the computer stations, secured with Plexiglas covers to combat kindergartners’ sticky fingers.

“We’re proud to be able to provide a connection for excess equipment that we have, and see it put back to such good use at a school that has a need for this type of technology,” Kenen Nelson of Lockheed Martin said. “It is really special to see these computers being used as a tool for the children to progress in a way that they might not have been able to without.”

Each computer station holds seven computers, with a total of 14 computers at two classroom stations, helping kindergartners gain access to new software technologies. Now, with these computer stations, Lockheed Martin has helped ensure local low-income youth have the tools necessary to be successful, confident students and prepare for junior high.

Improving education is one of three major focus areas for United Way of Santa Barbara County. The organization is working to achieve a community-driven, 10-year goal to increase local high school graduation rates and the number of students reading at or above grade level in every grade by 50 percent.

“United Way of Santa Barbara County is advancing the common good by helping local students get access to some of the most basic tools they need to succeed,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO. “Organizations, businesses and individuals have the power to work together to improve local education and create long term improvements.”

