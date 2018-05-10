Lodge Discusses How Planning Put Santa Barbara in Its Place

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation invites the community to a talk by former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Alhecama Theatre, 215 A, E. Canon Perdido St. Lodge will show how Santa Barbara became the community it is through planning.

In her lecture, An UNcommon Place American Town, Lodge will describe the battles it sometimes took and the process that was developed to make the critical decisions. Because of her personal involvement in the struggles, her address is in part a memoir. A reception will follow the talk.

Lodge was born at home on her parents’ dairy farm in Arcadia. She is a lifelong Californian except for 2 1/2 years in Annapolis, MD, where she taught school and did social work. She returned to California in 1950 and came to Santa Barbara in 1952.

Lodge served on the Santa Barbara City Planning Commission, 1973-75; the City Council, 1975-81; and as mayor, 1981-93. An incurable public policy wonk, since 2009, she’s been back on the Planning Commission where she started her civic life 45 years ago.

Cost to attend the lecture is $5 for non-members; free for UCSB History Associates and SBTHP members.

The talk is sponsored by the UCSB History Associates and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information, call 965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.