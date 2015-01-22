Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Lodging & Restaurant Association Honors Industry Leaders at Membership Luncheon

Drew Wakefield receives the Hospitality Employee Star Award, and Kathy Janega-Dykes is named Hospitality Star of the Year

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | January 22, 2015 | 12:34 p.m.

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association held its Annual Membership Luncheon & State of Hospitality in the sun-drenched La Pacifica Room at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Nearly 150 attendees enjoyed viewing the high surf and beautiful waves on the Coral Casino patio before the luncheon and program.

After a warm welcome by association board president Warren Butler, the “state of hospitality” was analyzed by top leaders of Goleta and Santa Barbara County.

The assembled crowd was eager for the annual awards, which culminated the program.

The ever-popular Drew Wakefield of Ramada Santa Barbara was presented the Hospitality Employee Star Award. He was lauded for his tireless volunteerism for many organizations, including Lions Clubs, UCSB Athletics and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I credit my grandparents for my positive attributes," he said. "I thank God, my big voice and my sharp mind for my success. I am also thankful to the Goleta Valley Chamber for allowing me to chair the beer booth at the Lemon Festival each year!”

GSBLRA
From left, Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association board member Nino Martinez of the Chumash Casino Resort, scholarship winner and SBCC student Alexandria Karnazes, and Dean Karnazes. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Kathy Janega-Dykes from Visit Santa Barbara was tapped as the Hospitality Star of the Year for her leadership of the team that attracts so many tourists to greater Santa Barbara. Association board member Nino Martinez from the Chumash Casino Resort presented an association scholarship to Alexandria Karnazes, who is enrolled in Santa Barbara City College’s restaurant and hospitality program.

“I am so impressed by Alexandria’s enthusiasm," he said. "She will surely succeed in this industry.”

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is comprised of hotel, motel and restaurant owners and operators. It represents establishments throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call 805.881.3385, email [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 40260, Santa Barbara, CA 93140.

Check back with Noozhawk for a complete report and more photos from the event.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

