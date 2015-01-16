Lodging & Restaurant Association Luncheon to Honor Drew Wakefield, Kathy Janega-Dykes

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association will be holding its Annual Membership Meeting next week and will be honoring Drew Wakefield from Ramada Santa Barbara as its Hospitality Employee of the Year and Kathy Janega-Dykes of Visit Santa Barbara as its Hospitality Star of the Year.

The event will be headlined with presentations on a successful year in the hospitality industry by Acting Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey, Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller Bob Geis and Santa Barbara County Executive Mona Miyasato, as well as Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene.

The 2015 luncheon will be in the La Pacifica Ballroom of the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

For more information on the event, how to sponsor or how to attend, please contact Stephanie Armstrong at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].