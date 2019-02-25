Logan Hotchkiss of UCSB Swimming, Westmont Basketball’s Sydney Brown Named Athletes of Week

UCSB swimmer Logan Hotchkiss and Westmont College basketball player Sydney Brown were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Hotchkiss won three individual titles and was part of two winning relays at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming Championships.

The men's team senior captain lowered his school record in the 1650 free style and won the championship in 15:00.49. He also improved his record in winning the 200 free in 1:34.53 and captured the 500 free in a UCSB record time of 4:14.39.

The relay wins came in the 400 free (2:54.11) and the 800 free in a school-record time of 6:21.23, which bettered the competition by six seconds.

Brown was a double-double machine for the Westmont women's basketball team in wins over San Diego Christian and Hope International. The freshman center had 10 points and 11 rebounds against San Diego Christian and scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against Hope.

The two victories clinched second place in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and earned the Warriors a first-round bye in this week's conference tournament at Menlo College.

The honorable mention choices for this week's awards include Mason Boelter (Dos Pueblos baseball), Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos baseball), Hamilton Finefrock (Bishop Diego baseball) and Brooke Essig (Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse).

Also recognized at the luncheon were the Athletes of the Week from two weeks ago — Carpinteria High boys basketball player Noah Nuño and Danae Miller of the UCSB women's basketball team — and Dos Pueblos wrestler Kade Uyesaka from three weeks ago.