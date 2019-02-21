Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Logan Hotchkiss Sets 500 Free Record to Help UCSB Men Move Into First Place

By UCSB Sports Information | February 21, 2019 | 8:25 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara men's swimming has slipped past Hawaii in day two of the MPSF Championships, securing first place overall. The women's team is holding on to a tight third place. 

Senior captain Logan Hotchkiss had the highlight swim of the day, breaking his own school record in the 500 freestyle. The new UCSB school record is now set to a 4:14.39. His teammate Joseph Lastelic followed Hotchkiss' lead with a second place finish (4:20.31). 

The Gaucho men also proved their strength in the 200 freestyle relay, taking home first place (1:18.31) by Mason Tittle, Riley Ferguson, Kian Brouwer, and Justin Nguyen. 

Freshman Daniel Marella represented UCSB being the only male in the championship heat for the 200 individual medley. Marella finished in fourth place with a time of 2:02.62. 

For the final event of the day, the 50 freestyle, Senior captain Tittle took home a thrid place finish for his team with a time of 19.78. Tittle was followed by teammates Riley Ferguson in sixth (20.10) and Justin Nguyen in eighth (20.31).

On the women's side, the Lady Gauchos started the day off with a third place finish (1:32.06) in the 200 freestyle relay by Heaven Quintana, Lucy Fellner, Marriott Hoffmann, and Jacquelyn Harris. 

Next up, junior Haley Herzberg stood her own in the 500 freestyle, being the only Gaucho in the Championship final heat. She took home an impressive fourth place finish with a time of 4:54.81. 

Freshman Sydney Rouse swam a quick race in the 200 individual medley, placing sixth (2:02.62) followed by teammate Madelyn Johnson in eighth (2:06.31).

In the final race for the women, the 50 freestyle, Hoffmann took home a seventh place (23.62) and Fellner took eighth (23.66). 

At the conclusion of day two of the MPSF Championships, the Gaucho men are in first place overall with a total score of 234 followed by Hawaii in second (225.5 points). On the women's side, Hawaii is in first overall (227 points), UC Davis in second (209 points), and UCSB in third (177 points).

