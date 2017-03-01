Lois Adelle Carr of Santa Maria, 1924-2017

Posted on March 1, 2017 | 3:24 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Lois Adelle Carr, 92, passed away on Feb. 22, 2017. Lois was born and raised in Santa Maria, California. She lived her life of 92 years in Santa Maria.

Lois was a loving wife and mother to six beautiful children. She spent her life as a homemaker and cherished her family. Her family knew her as a wonderful cook and candy-maker.

Lois was the most kind, caring lady that was loved by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Dorenne Stettler and Gene Wilson; three sons, Mason Hollingsworth, Mike Hollingsworth and Larry Rodriquez. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her son James Hollingsworth, her parents Floyd and Irene Cheadle, and one sister Beverly Metro.

A graveside celebration of Lois’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

— Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.