Lois Capps Reflects on Her 9 Terms in Congress

Retired Congresswoman looks forward to spending more time with her family in Santa Barbara and getting involved in the local community

Congresswoman Lois Capps has packed up her Washington, D.C. office after serving nearly two decades serving the Central Coast's 24th Congressional District.

The Democrat who earned a reputation as the friendliest member in Congress gave her final speech before the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month and said she was proud to work on issues important to the entire nation.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to everything that I have been able to do,” Capps said. “I’m going to miss the people, my colleagues and friends I’ve made in Washington. We want to get to know the people we represent, so they trust us to share their ideas, passions, hopes and dreams.”

Capps, 78, served nine terms in Congress since being elected in 1998 to fill the seat held by her late husband, Walter Capps, after his death the previous year.

She will be succeeded on Jan. 3 by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Democratic Salud Carbajal, who won the 24th Congressional District seat against Republican challenger Justin Fareed in November.​

Carbajal noted Capps’ leading voice in environmental protection, which included support for increasing environmental education and research.

She introduced legislation that would temporarily halt offshore fracking, pending a full environmental review, and was one of several Senate and House members that was responsible for co-authoring the final language in the Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety Act.

“Now, we have pipeline legislation that was much improved,” Capps said.

She also authored the Coastal Estuarine and Land Conservation Program Act, Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act, Ocean, Coastal and Watershed Education Act and National Sustainable Offshore Aquaculture Act.

“Her dedication to effectively represent the values and ideas of our district were evident throughout her tenure,” Carbajal said. “She has served the Central Coast in Congress with unfailing determination and grace.”

Capps said one of her primary objectives in Congress was to ensure affordable, accessible health care and strengthen environmental protection.

Over the years, she led efforts to increase access to health care and voted to support the Affordable Care Act.

“Too many people were falling away because of the cost and the lack of availability,” Capps said. “It was a big piece of legislation designed to move health care forward and to include more people with affordable coverage.”

Capps said 24,000 Central Coast residents have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“More people can make an appointment to see a doctor now — when they couldn’t before,” Capps said. “The biggest priorities are to protect the progress made during the Obama administration on health care and climate change.”

Additionally, she has also served as founder, cosponsor or a member of numerous Congressional caucuses focusing on conservation, supporting veterans, small businesses, women and LGBT rights.

“We have to continue to build, strengthen and unite our country,” Capps said. “We need to hold the line and make sure we don’t roll back (on legislation).”

Before serving in Congress, Capps spent her career as a nurse in the Santa Barbara Unified School District while raising her family.

Capps was introduced to Monique Limón — who now represents the 37th District in the California State Assembly — during Capps’ 20-year tenure as a nurse and public health advocate at Santa Barbara schools. ​Limón was attending preschool at McKinley Elementary School at the time.

It was during Limón’s six years serving on the Santa Barbara Unified School District board the two had a chance to work more closely.

“At the heart of who she is and what she does, is genuine care for the community she serves,” Limón said. “It was evidenced in her role as a former school nurse and in her work in Washington, D.C. to uphold the values that are most important for our community.”

Limón said she enjoyed watching Capps light up when she talked about SBUSD students visiting her in Washington, D.C., and her excitement while working with local students in the district.

Capps recalled sitting outside the state Capitol steps with eighth-grade social studies students.

“I tell the students that democracy is important and it’s fragile,” Capps said. “The most important thing they need to know — encourage people who are eligible to vote and stay engaged.”

Even during her last couple of months in Congress, Capps used her time to continue her work representing California’s Central Coast, which she has done since 1998.

She noted the passage of two bills in November she co-authored, the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act and Improving Access to Maternity Care Act.

“We’ve worked hard to get things done for my constituents and in a bipartisan way,” Capps said.

Capps announced plans to retire over a year ago, saying “life moves on,” and now looks forward to spending time with her family.

“I want to look around my community and see how I can help out,” Capps said. “I’m still interested in the same things that have been dear to me all my life.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.