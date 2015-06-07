Capps Endorses Carbajal in Race to Succeed Her in Congress

In an early show of support, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress at an event attended by long-time supporters, local elected officials and community leaders.

Capps, who has represented the Central Coast in Congress for more than 17 years, announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election. She headlines a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

“Salud Carbajal has spent his career bringing people together to solve tough problems,” Capps said. “He shares my commitment to expanding opportunity and helping families on the Central Coast get ahead, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Washington.

“I’ll be proud to call Salud Carbajal my congressman.”

Carbajal was grateful for the support.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Congresswoman Capps,” he said. “In Congress, she has been a tireless advocate for her constituents, and a leader in the fight to protect our natural environment and our special way of life on the Central Coast.

“I will continue her fight to block additional offshore oil drilling and preserve our open spaces.”

Capps is joined by her daughter, Laura Burton Capps, in endorsing Carbajal for Congress. Laura Capps will be joining his campaign as an adviser.

Other state and local leaders who already have endorsed Carbajal for Congress include:

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

