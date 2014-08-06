Lois Jean Bell of Orcutt

Posted on August 6, 2014 | 2:17 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Lois Jean Bell was the beloved mother of Jolene Hooker. She passed away at home at the age of 92.

Lois was born, raised and educated in Washington state. She lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years.

She was proud to have held many important jobs throughout her life, including serving as president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of San Mateo County.

Upon her retirement, she moved to Orcutt to be with her family. She loved being a part of their daily lives.

Lois was a strong, independent woman and lived life to the fullest on her terms. She will be missed every day by her family, who loved and cherished her very much. She will be in our hearts forever.

Lois leaves behind daughter Jolene, son-in-law Phil, grandson Garrett and his wife, Heidi. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jo Marie and George Pessemier of Tacoma, Wash.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.