Lois ‘Rose’ Ricinak of Santa Maria, 1927-2015

Posted on September 3, 2015 | 3:34 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Lois “Rose” (Johnson) Ricinak joined God’s angels on Aug. 30, 2015 after a long illness. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ricinak, in 1999, after 49 years of marriage.

As a Navy wife for 30 of those years, she proved her remarkable people and management skills as she independently managed a bustling household of kids and dogs while dad was at sea.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Debby and Walter Schobel of Santa Maria, Mike and Carolyn Ricinak of Walnut Creek, California, Rosemary and Joel Schneider of Manassas, Virginia, and Kathy and Morris Trujillo of Antioch, California. She has three beautiful granddaughters, Natalie, Lauren, and Brittany, and three great granddaughters.

Rose and her husband retired to Santa Maria, California in 1987, and thoroughly enjoyed the wonderful climate and friendly people of the Central Coast.

Rose was known for her porcelain painting, which she excelled at for many years. Her painting afternoons with friends were among her favorite memories.

She was a lifetime member of the Los Padres Art Guild, and a key supporter of the Military Widows/Spouses Organization, which met at Vandenberg AFB and had regular luncheons together.

By far, her most important contribution was the sincere love and acceptance she had for people in general. Her children all benefited from her selfless devotion, unconditional love, and unwavering support.

She will be remembered for her wit, her kindness, and her many talents.

Funeral services are being arranged by the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, and are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, at 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Dignity Home Health Hospice of Santa Maria, at 1400 E. Church St. Santa Maria, California 93454.

