Posted on May 8, 2016 | 3:22 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lola Jean Steele-Williams of Santa Barbara, California, was born on November 23, 1926, and died on May 5, 2016. She was 89.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 14, 2016, at the Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta, California. A lunch will follow.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.