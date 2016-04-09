Lola Mae Orsua Ortega (McKellips) of Santa Barbara, 1929-2016

Posted on April 9, 2016 | 11:55 p.m.

Lola Mae Orsua Ortega (McKellips) passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016.

She was born June 9, 1929, in Visalia, California, to parents Katherine and Lorenzo McKellips. Early in her childhood they relocated to Santa Barbara.

In 1945, she married Robert P. Orsua and together they had six sons. Lola was a homemaker during her children’s upbringing. It was later in life that she entered the workforce, taking jobs at Applied Magnetics, Raytheon and Mentor.

She had a fondness for owls, which was expressed with her extensive collection of figurines throughout her home. Lola was a natural-born storyteller, and devoted friend. She enjoyed engaging in conversation, and was a good listener. Her sons will always remember her big heart and cheerful smile.

Her life was not always easy, but she remained a woman of admirable strength and poise, she was a gentle soul and always willing to help those in need.

Lola is preceded in death by her parents and sons Robert, Steve and Michael Orsua, as well as her brother, Maurice McKellips, and great-grandson Raymond Orsua Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Mark, David and Phillip Orsua, and grandchildren Leana, Steve, Raymond and Charmaine Orsua; Melanie Hunter; Michelle Sanchez; and Roberta Weighill; and her great-grandkids, Monica, Anthony, Jade and Sky Orsua; Robert and Analisa Rojo; Robert, Nathan and Alalnuw Weighill; Charli Hunter; and David Tovar, as well as her great-great-grandkids, Alyssa, Cynthia, Elena and Vincent Unzueta.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 21, 2016, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara. For more information on the memorial reception, please email [email protected].