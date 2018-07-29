Curtain Will Rise Again on Lompoc Theatre

“This theatre will rise.”

The statement is in bold red letters emblazoned across the marquee of the Lompoc Theatre, where H street meets Ocean Avenue; the massive steel-enforced concrete structure stands ready.

The crossroads are also part of the route of historic Highway 1, and the sign has people wondering if what it reads is true. It is, and there are a number of reasons why this project is happening now.

To get solid data and analytics about the theater's refurbishment, the building owners and nonprofit organization, The Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP), have hired Strategic Vitality LLC, to research and write a feasibility study of the project.

The study is funded in part by a $5,000 grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The study’s main undertaking was to assess the perceived community need, the internal and external factors impacting the project’s fulfillment, and the understanding of the capacity for local support.

The methodology employed to develop the study included interview questions alternately expanding and compressing viewpoints to garner input both general and specific, regional and local.

The company used board member interviews and input, research, a community survey, and stakeholder questionnaires and personal interviews.

Interviewing residents from across Lompoc’s diverse community, the company was seeking answers for specific concerns:

» Would the community support a new cultural performing arts and education center in Lompoc?

» Can the millions of dollars needed to complete the refurbishment be raised to restore the historic theater?

» Will the current group pull off what previous groups and owners have failed to do?

» How would the theater remain open and profitable when the refurbishment were to be completed?

These concerns and others were addressed in the 91-page report. The positive response was overwhelming: 90 percent of respondents said the success of the theater project is extremely or very important.

The study also asked key members of the community what they thought about the refurbishment project. In detailed questionnaires in English and Spanish, 87 percent agreed here was a need for the theater, and a clear plan to move forward to raise the funds.

While several people voiced concerns about raising the money for the large project, all agreed there was a tipping point of fundraising.

Many agreed the project became viable when the Lompoc Theatre Project reached at least $100,000 in fundraising. To date, the nonprofit has raised some $200,000. That goal reached, the group is moving forward on its track to success.

Built in 1927 at the end of the golden age of silent films, the theater's interior demonstrated its fidelity to the jazz age and art deco.

In an article in The Lompoc Record from 1927, the reporter states: “When you enter the new theatre for the first time this evening you will be impressed by the beauty of every feature.”

In the 1930s the theater was a charter member of the Mickey Mouse Theatre Club, long before the TV Mouse Club became popular.

After enjoying a successful run, the theater was fully renovated in the 1950s, but as tastes changed and multi-screen theaters became the norm, it was officially closed in 1975.

However, the Calvert family let many groups try their hand at the theater business — films, plays and live performances of all types continued sporadically through the decades. The last film was shown at the theater the 1990s.

In the 2000s, Lompoc Civic Theatre performed a play onstage and successful haunted-house events were staged inside the theater in the last decade.

Retail spaces below and offices on the second floor were occupied on and off until recently. Currently, new renovations are happening to open those spaces to the public as rented spaces. This will happen as early as August or September with plans to re-paint and landscape the building.

The last 10 years have taken a deep toll on the building. As neglect and long legal issues raged, the roof leaked in many places and thousands of pigeons moved in. Destructive pigeon waste and water left the plaster ruined and rendered the theatre seats unusable.

But that time has passed, The Lompoc Theatre Project has removed all the seats, taken down the plaster, and gutted the building. The demolition is complete: asbestos has been abated and all the safety issues have been fixed.

It is now OK to walk inside the theater without hard hats or safety concerns. In fact, a successful rummage sale was held in the theater just weeks ago. A number of people attended just to see the inside of the building.

The feasibility of the project is compelling, and additionally among the study’s findings are that Santa Barbara County ranks 11th in California for millionaires and billionaires (1 out of 227 tax-filers).

The report also confirmed there was no indication past failures from other groups will affect LTP’s success. Also, there will be no effect from competition from other performing arts centers such as The Clark Center, Solvang Theatrefest, or Granada Theatre Santa Barbara.

The report indicated the national economy is on the rise and the tourist sector is strong in Santa Barbara County.

A Feb. 14 article in the Santa Maria Times reported $198,000,000 in revenue was generated by The Arts in Santa Barbara County in 2017, providing 5,857 jobs and some $19,000,000 in tax and other revenue for local governments.

The article also said more than 2,500,000 people attended an arts event in Santa Barbara County that year and the audience spent in excess of $72,000,000.

Most respondents agreed LTP needs to raise $100,000-$1,000,000 to demonstrate the project's viability.

Various studies have shown the theater renovation is key to Lompoc’s economic downtown revitalization.

Several interviewees, addressing the needs of the capital campaign, thought the board of directors should be comprised not only of typical community representatives, but of people with special expertise, e.g. construction, development and facility operations. Other findings were:

» More than 87 percent of those surveyed said it was extremely important to save and renovate the Lompoc Theatre as a historical landmark.

» More than 93 percent of those surveyed said the renovation project was extremely or very important to the revitalization of the downtown.

» More than 90 percent said the need for an education and performance center celebrating diverse cultural heritage of the area was extremely or very important.

“Like the string of California missions, the Lompoc Theatre will fill in a gap among the existing performing arts centers. Our valley is diverse in people, industry and the arts," said one LTP board member.

"Being the City of Arts and Flowers means we must have a beacon and living symbol to coalesce both the downtown area and the arts community," the person said.

"The Lompoc Theatre will be the home of the arts in our city, but also be a link in the chain of vibrant, exciting cultural arts on the central coast. A living, breathing arts community is more vital now than ever,” the board member said.

Lompoc Theatre Project is a nonprofit corporation, Every dollar raised or received goes toward the building renovation.

Visit lompoctheatre.org for more information, to sign up for the email newsletter, to make a donation, and to view the artists renderings of what the future holds for the building.

— Michael Sewall for The Lompoc Theatre Project.