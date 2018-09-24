Lompoc Taking Applications for Children’s Christmas Parade

Applications to take part in the annual Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade are now available. The community voted via an online survey on this year’s theme Miracle on H Street. This year’s parade is at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7.

After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, corner of Cypress and H streets, for the announcement of parade winners, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and a chance to visit with Santa.

The winner of the Best of Lights category will win free admission into next year’s event.

Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete an application and submit it to the Lompoc Recreation Division at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Applications are due by Monday, Nov. 26.

Applications are available at the Anderson Recreation Center or online at cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation. For more information, call 805-875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.