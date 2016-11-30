Lompoc Accepting Applications for Commission, Board Vacancies

The Lompoc City Council is accepting applications to fill vacancies for 21 upcoming open positions on city commissions and a board.

Positions are available for the Beautification Commission, the Human Services Commission, the Library Commission, the Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Board, the Parks & Recreation Commission, the Planning Commission, the Public Safety Commission and the Utility Commission.

Detailed descriptions of these positions, along with applications for these open spots, are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc. To reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone, call 805.875.8241.

Click here to view the vacancies notice.

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the City of Lompoc.