Lompoc Accepting Applications For Fireworks Sale Permits

By Battalion Chief Dena Paschke for city Of Lompoc | January 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Fire Department has begun accepting applications from qualified city of Lompoc-based nonprofit groups to be entered into this year’s fireworks sales lottery.

Permits to sell Safe and Sane fireworks will be limited to six sale stands and locations.

Permits will only be issued to organized and established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc city limits, meeting required criteria as outlined in Lompoc Ordinance 1591(13) and 1594(13).

The Lompoc Unified School District Education Foundation (LUSDEF), as long as it is a nonprofit organization, may apply for two permits to sell Safe and Sane fireworks within the city.

The remaining four qualified nonprofit groups will be chosen by lottery.

Applications may be filed Jan. 15 through Feb. 1. Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 of the disapproval of any lottery application.

The lottery to be held for determining which nonprofit organizations are eligible for firework permits will occur on or before March 1.

Nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have up to and including March 31 to submit all required information.

Application packets are available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 S. G St., and must be picked up in person by an adult representative of the nonprofit group.

Nonprofit groups, other than LUSDEF, which were granted a permit in 2017, are not eligible for the 2018 lottery. Last year’s nonprofits can be considered for an alternate position in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.

For more information on the lottery, contact Battalion Chief Dena Paschke, 757-0709 or email [email protected]

— Battalion Chief Dena Paschke for city of Lompoc.

 
