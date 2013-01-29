After Commercial-Burglary Spree, Police Make Arrest

Lompoc police arrested a man they say is linked to a spate of break-ins over the past few weeks, but are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have about the burglaries.

Ivan Gutierrez, 18, of Lompoc was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and bringing a controlled substance into a jail, according to a statement issued by the Lompoc Police Department on Tuesday.

His bail was set at $55,000.

Gutierrez is allegedly connected to 13 business break-ins or attempts to break in during the month of January, all between the 800 and 1000 blocks of North H Street.

After receiving information leading to the identification of Gutierrez, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect and for his residence in Lompoc.

Since his arrest, additional cases are still under investigation and additional charges are pending, police said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

