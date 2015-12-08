Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Lompoc Airport to Host Second Annual Toys for Tots Fly In

By Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department | December 8, 2015 | 8:39 a.m.

Barnstormers Aero Services, Inc., in partnership with the United States Marine Corps, the Lompoc City Fire and Police Departments, and the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission invites its friends and neighbors up and down the Central Coast to join the second annual Toys for Tots Fly In.

This very special event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, at the City of Lompoc Airport.

The Fly In is open to the public and will include displays of several types of aircraft, including private, law enforcement and possibly military crafts, if not deployed.

In addition, there will be static displays of fire and police vehicles, and Santa Maria-style barbecue will be available for a nominal fee.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to visit the airport, talk to pilots about their planes and helicopters, tour fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles, enjoy good food and help us make the holiday special for those in need.

The event is free, though participants are asked to provide an entrance fee of at least one new, unwrapped toy per family.

Your donation of a new toy will help less fortunate children age 1-17 throughout the Lompoc community experience the joy of Christmas.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 805.315.7087 or [email protected].

Kurt Latipow represents the Lompoc City Fire Department.

 
