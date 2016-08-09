Lompoc Announces Lineup for ‘Concerts on the Library Lawn’

The community is invited to come enjoy “Concerts on the Library Lawn,” an event series presented by the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation.
These free concerts will be held at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., from 1-3 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Aug. 13, 20 and 27.
Community members are invited to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic lunch for the shows.
The Blues Project will play Aug. 13, Song In My Heart Aug. 20 and Joelyn Lutz Aug. 27.
For more information, call 805.448.6268.
— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.