Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Announces Lineup for Movies in the Park

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | July 21, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

The Central Coast community is invited to bring blankets and snacks and join the City of Lompoc for Movies in the Park.

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division is pleased to host this free program at Ryon Memorial Park to close out summer.

For three upcoming Fridays, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park.  

The first of the summer series is Disney’s High School Musical Friday, July 22. Next will be Night At The Museum Friday, Aug. 5, followed by Cars Friday, Aug. 19.

The movies will begin at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), and families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, or even dinner.

Movies in the Park is a family-friendly event where smoking and consumption of alcohol will not be permitted. The organizers also ask, for the safety of everyone, that all pets remain at home.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 