Lompoc Announces Lineup for Movies in the Park

The Central Coast community is invited to bring blankets and snacks and join the City of Lompoc for Movies in the Park.

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division is pleased to host this free program at Ryon Memorial Park to close out summer.

For three upcoming Fridays, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park.

The first of the summer series is Disney’s High School Musical Friday, July 22. Next will be Night At The Museum Friday, Aug. 5, followed by Cars Friday, Aug. 19.

The movies will begin at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), and families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, or even dinner.

Movies in the Park is a family-friendly event where smoking and consumption of alcohol will not be permitted. The organizers also ask, for the safety of everyone, that all pets remain at home.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.