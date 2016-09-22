Lompoc Apartment Fire Contained to Single Unit

A fire in an apartment Thursday morning in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue was contained to a single unit and resulted in no injuries.

Lompoc City Fire Department crews were dispatched at 4:32 a.m. to a reported structure fire in an apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived on scene in about four minutes, and reported smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

After ensuring the occupants of the apartment complex had been evacuated, an aggressive attack resulted in control of the fire in less than 10 minutes.

Lompoc firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Lompoc Fire Investigators determined that fire started in the patio of the apartment unit, caused by inappropriately discarded smoking materials.

The fire extended into the apartment unit, resulting in $20,000 in damages and property loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting in finding housing for the displaced occupant of the apartment fire.