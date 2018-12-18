Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, December 18 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Applauds Holiday Decoration Winners

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission has announce its 24th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest winners. The grand prize of $75 went to 1004 Rock Rose Lane.

Commission members selected the grand prize winner from the 18 homes, businesses, and a school garden that were nominated, along with a first place winner, and the second and third place wweepstakes winners. Judging of outdoor decorations took place on Dec. 12. Other winners included:

First place - $50: Saints Christmas Village (La Purisima Catholic School Garden), 219 W. Olive Ave.

Sweepstakes winners - $25: 616 N. Tenth St. and 412 S. Sage St.

Honorable mentions: 1113 W. Cherry Ave., 1100 Archer St., 1541 Alexander Ave., 1137 Jason Drive, 1205 N. G St., 824 Cagney Way, 809 E. Almond Ave., 1041 N. Poppy St., 621 N. Tenth St., 510 N. F St., 204 S. Rose St., 1008 Rock Rose Lane, Box Shop at 740 N. H St., and O’Cairns Inn & Suites, at 940 E. Ocean Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 