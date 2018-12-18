Lompoc Applauds Holiday Decoration Winners

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission has announce its 24th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest winners. The grand prize of $75 went to 1004 Rock Rose Lane.

Commission members selected the grand prize winner from the 18 homes, businesses, and a school garden that were nominated, along with a first place winner, and the second and third place wweepstakes winners. Judging of outdoor decorations took place on Dec. 12. Other winners included:

First place - $50: Saints Christmas Village (La Purisima Catholic School Garden), 219 W. Olive Ave.

Sweepstakes winners - $25: 616 N. Tenth St. and 412 S. Sage St.

Honorable mentions: 1113 W. Cherry Ave., 1100 Archer St., 1541 Alexander Ave., 1137 Jason Drive, 1205 N. G St., 824 Cagney Way, 809 E. Almond Ave., 1041 N. Poppy St., 621 N. Tenth St., 510 N. F St., 204 S. Rose St., 1008 Rock Rose Lane, Box Shop at 740 N. H St., and O’Cairns Inn & Suites, at 940 E. Ocean Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.