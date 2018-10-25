Lompoc Approves Rezonng for New Health Clinic

Construction is set to move forward on a new, 28,000-square-foot Community Health Center (CHC), which will better serve medical needs in Lompoc.

Lompoc City Council approved a rezone and agreement for city services concerning the project at its Oct. 16 meeting.

The new health clinic will be along the 1200 block of West Ocean Avenue (corner of U Street and West Ocean Avenue). It will include 49 exam rooms, doctors’ offices, a blood draw area, laboratory, imaging room, restrooms, pharmacy, and dental services.

The clinic joins the existing Lompoc CHC clinic, 425 W. Central Ave.

Building plans for the new project are currently being reviewed, and construction is expected to begin in 2019.

Questions about this project from the public may be directed to Brian Halvorson, planning manager, 805-875-8228 or email at: [email protected]

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.