Lompoc Aquatic Center to Mark 10-Year Anniversary

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to a splashy celebration in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the Lompoc Aquatic Center on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Aquatic Center will mark a decade of providing aquatic programs and services in the Lompoc Valley. The festivities will include kids’ games, activities, tours, food booths and demonstrations from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and an afternoon of free recreation swimming from 1-3 p.m.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center has served more than 1 million people in the last decade.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.