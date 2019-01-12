Lompoc-Area Man Seriously Injured in Home-Invasion Robbery, Suspect at Large

A 65-year-old Lompoc-area man was seriously injured Saturday in a home-invasion robbery, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5 a.m., the attacker rang the doorbell of a residence in the Lasalle Canyon Road area southwest of the city, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The resident, who was home alone, went to the door, but could not see anyone through the peephole.

“The suspect stated he was with the sheriff’s office, and needed to speak to the victim,” Hoover said. “The victim opened the front door, and was immediately attacked by the suspect. The suspect struck the victim multiple times with a pistol and what the victim described as a ‘night stick.’”

She said the victim attempted to fight back, but was overwhelmed by the attacker.

“The suspect demanded money and guns, and said he would harm the victim’s family if his needs were not met,” Hoover said.

After the victim gave the man money, she said, the suspect used duct tape to secure his hands behind his back and left the room.

“The victim freed himself from the duct tape, retrieved a baseball bat, and struck the suspect when he returned to the bedroom,” Hoover said. “The suspect took the bat from the victim and continued to beat him with it before leaving through the front door.”

The victim suffered a fractured skull and facial lacerations, she said.

Despite his injuries, the resident was able to drive to the home of a friend, who called 9-1-1 and took him to the hospital.

The victim remained hospitalized Saturday night, but was expected to survive, Hoover said.

The attacker was described as a light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-10, with a heavy build, and wearing dark clothing.

“It is unknown why the victim or his particular residence was targeted,” Hoover said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724. Click here to leave an anonymous tip online, or call the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

