Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Lompoc-Area Military Kids Shoulder New Backpacks, Thanks to Operation Homefront

By Aaron Taylor for Operation Homefront | August 10, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

Operation Homefront made the back-to-school season brighter for Lompoc-area military kids by donating backpacks filled with school supplies to them.

The national nonprofit organization bestowed the school supplies Friday, Aug. 7, at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a part of its annual Back-to-School Brigade program.

The program, now in its ninth year, collects donations of school supplies from Dollar Tree customers and from other volunteers nationwide. The donations are principally for the families of junior enlisted personnel.

“The families of mid-level and lower grade service members live on tight budgets, and our partnership with Dollar Tree helps to ease the financial burden of the back-to-school season,” said Kristine Jansen, Operation Homefront California program manager.

In 2014 the Back-to-School Brigade donated more than $5 million worth of school supplies to military families nationwide.

Operation Homefront leads more than 2,500 volunteers with nationwide presence, who provide emergency and other financial assistance to the families of service members and wounded warriors. It has provided assistance to thousands of military families since its inception in 2002.  

Operation Homefront has been recognized for superior performance by leading, independent charity watchdog groups nationally, and 92 percent of its expenditures go directly to programs that provide support to our military families.  

For more information, go to www.OperationHomefront.net.

— Aaron Taylor is the media and marketing director at Operation Homefront.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 