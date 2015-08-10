Lompoc-Area Military Kids Shoulder New Backpacks, Thanks to Operation Homefront

Advice

Operation Homefront made the back-to-school season brighter for Lompoc-area military kids by donating backpacks filled with school supplies to them.

The national nonprofit organization bestowed the school supplies Friday, Aug. 7, at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a part of its annual Back-to-School Brigade program.

The program, now in its ninth year, collects donations of school supplies from Dollar Tree customers and from other volunteers nationwide. The donations are principally for the families of junior enlisted personnel.

“The families of mid-level and lower grade service members live on tight budgets, and our partnership with Dollar Tree helps to ease the financial burden of the back-to-school season,” said Kristine Jansen, Operation Homefront California program manager.

In 2014 the Back-to-School Brigade donated more than $5 million worth of school supplies to military families nationwide.

Operation Homefront leads more than 2,500 volunteers with nationwide presence, who provide emergency and other financial assistance to the families of service members and wounded warriors. It has provided assistance to thousands of military families since its inception in 2002.

Operation Homefront has been recognized for superior performance by leading, independent charity watchdog groups nationally, and 92 percent of its expenditures go directly to programs that provide support to our military families.

For more information, go to www.OperationHomefront.net.

— Aaron Taylor is the media and marketing director at Operation Homefront.