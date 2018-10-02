Lompoc Assistant City Manager Leaving to Take Top Post in Selma

Teresa Gallavan, who served as Lompoc’s economic development manager and assistant city manager, will leave this month for a job leading city staff in southern Fresno County.

Gallavan, who also twice filled in a interim city manager, has been hired as city manager in Selma.

Her last day with the "City of Arts and Flowers" will be Oct. 10; her first day on the job leading the staff in Selma, touted as the "Raisin Capital of the World," is set for later in October.

“I am thankful to have been a part of the city of Lompoc’s progress these past seven years. There are so many talented and caring people in the community, and I know they will continue to do good things for the betterment of Lompoc,” she added.

In her new job, Gallavan will receive a starting salary of $170,000 under a three-year contract, according to city of Selma documents.

The city of Selma has approximately 23,000 residents compared to the more than 43,700 in Lompoc.

Gallavan is the third top administrator to resign from Lompoc in the past year.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller announced in November he would leave after accepting a job as assistant city manager in Santa Maria.

And Deputy City Manager Laura Dubbels recently resigned after 14 years. She now works as housing and human services services manager for the city of Santa Barbara Community Development Department.

Wiemiller said he was thrilled for Gallavan’s new job opportunity.

“I think she’s a talented professional, and I think this is a good thing for Selma and a good thing for her, because it gives her the opportunity to showcase her full range of talents,” Wiemiller told Noozhawk. “I wish her the best.”

Gallavan joined the Lompoc staff in September 2011 after previously working in Riverside County.

She served as interim city manager from October 2013 through January 2014 during the recruitment that ended with the selection Wiemiller for city manager, and again from December 2017 to June 2018 prior to the hiring of new City Manager Jim Throop.

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl called Gallavan a faithful and valued member of the city’s administrative team.

“Teresa excelled in both her roles as economic development director and assistant city manager, and will be dearly missed. However, I am happy for her, and wish her the very best in her new position as city manager for the city of Selma.”

