Lompoc Bike to Work Day Ensures Fit Fun and Cash Prizes for Participants

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition, with funding from Safe Routes to School, is pleased to announce that Lompoc’s Fall Bike to Work Day will take place Sept. 30, 2015.

All members of the community are invited to participate in the Fall Bike to Work Day.

By registering for this event, you can start a healthy habit or just participate for the day. Something as simple as a three mile bike to work could result in improved mental and physical health.

For complete details and to register, click here.

Community members are encouraged to resister to participate as soon as possible, because the first 100 riders to register will receive a free cycling care kit, which will include a sling backpack with a patch and lever kit, portable phone charger and other must haves for every cyclist.

Cash prizes will also be given to the individual with the longest commute to work, the team/individual with the most spirited photo and the company that has the largest office cycling team.

This event requires that you submit a day-of photo to be entered to win the prizes. Photos should be submitted to [email protected] with the individual/office team name.

Good health is as simple as one, two, three. Register to participate in Lompoc’s Fall bike to work day, hop on your bike and ride to work, and send a cool selfie to prove it.

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition is a group of local agencies that have come together to improve community health. For more information please visit their website.

— Emily Casarez represents Healthy Lompoc Coalition.