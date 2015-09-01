Lompoc Boys and Girls Club Announces 43th Annual Stillman-Walker Memorial Golf Tournament

Advice

The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's Lompoc Club invites the public to attend the 34th Annual Stillman-Walker Memorial Golf Tournament “Fiesta on the Fairways” Friday, Sept. 4, 2015,

The tournament begins with a shot gun start at 1 p.m. at Village Country Club (4300 Clubhouse Road, Lompoc, CA 93436).

The entry fee of $125 per person includes lunch and dinner complimented with a fun live and silent auction with something for everyone.

Proceeds will benefit the youth of Lompoc Valley.

You are also welcome to attend the awards banquet and dinner for $35 per person (reservations required) and learn more about the work the Lompoc Club does within the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and those we honor on this day.

Please visit the United Boys & Girls Club website for more information.

— Carla Leal is the executive assistant for The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.