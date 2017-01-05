Lompoc Bridge House Homeless Shelter Fundraiser Canceled

A fundraiser to benefit the Bridge House homeless shelter in Lompoc has been canceled.

The Jan. 12 event was planned to celebrate Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores’ 30-year anniversary wielding the gavel.

Good Samaritan Shelter, which manages the Lompoc facility and organized the dinner, announced the cancelation Thursday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event honoring Judge Flores on Jan. 12, 2017, has been canceled. We apologize for any inconveniences and thank you for your interest and support.”

The event’s cancelation reportedly came after concerns were raised about possible violations of ethics rules guiding judges.

“The principal reason for the general prohibition on judicial fundraising for civic and charitable organizations is that judges should not be in the position of using their considerable power and prestige to advance a private interest, even for nonprofit enterprises and good causes,” a judicial conduct handbook said.

Bridge House, located on Sweeney Road and currently under the management of Good Samaritan Shelter in partnership with Santa Barbara County, provides a place for homeless families and individuals to find emergency shelter.

In addition to sheltering people, Bridge House provides case management to each individual client and referrals for clients to seek necessary financial, medical and other supportive services on an as needed basis.

