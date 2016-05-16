Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Burglary Suspect Finally Nabbed After 2 Pursuits

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 16, 2016 | 8:30 p.m.
Mario Perez Saldivar Click to view larger
Mario Perez Saldivar

A burglary suspect who was the target of two pursuits in the Lompoc area on Sunday was arrested Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Mario Perez Saldivar, 24, was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. at his home in the 500 block of North L Street in Lompoc, according to Kelley Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The first pursuit began at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, when a Lompoc police officer observed a stolen truck at the corner of North O Street and Oak Avenue in Lompoc, Hoover said, adding that the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous night.

“When the Lompoc police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to yield and sped off,” Hoover said. “A pursuit ensued, and ended with the suspect driving through a lettuce field in the 2600 block of West Central Avenue, causing several thousand dollars in damage.”

Saldivar fled on foot, Hoover said, and managed to elude authorities despite an extensive search that included sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, and personnel from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, residents of a home in the 2200 block of De Wolff Avenue near Lompoc came home to find a burglary in progress.

“The suspect, who had a shaved head and was wearing a black wetsuit, fled from the home and into the neighboring riverbed area,” Hoover said.

A second intensive search was undertaken, with the help of a county helicopter and K-9 units from the Sheriff’s Department and the Lompoc Police Department.

“Unfortunately, due to the heavy brush and thick mud, the search had to be called off after several hours,” Hoover said.

A tip led to Saldivar’s location on Monday morning, and he was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery and burglary, Hoover said. 

His bail was set at $50,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

