Lompoc Bus Attendant Pleads Guilty for Cruelty to Special-Needs Child

A former bus attendant for the Lompoc Unified School District pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of willful cruelty to a child in his care, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Arthur Leroy Carlos, 52, was charged in connection with his infliction of unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering on a 10 year-old special needs student that occurred on a Lompoc school bus Oct. 16, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the offense, Carlos was employed as an attendant on the school bus and was responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the children in his care, Dudley said in a statement.

The child reported the incident to his parents, who alerted district officials.

The incident was captured on surveillance video showing the employee “using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation.

Carlos was arrested and criminally charged.

The defendant entered his guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in front of Judge Raimundo Montes De Oca in the Lompoc Superior Court.

Carlos, who had been out of custody, initially was charged with two misdemeanor counts — willful cruelty to a child and corporal punishment resulting in injury. The second charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to spend 10 days in jail, and serve four years of probation which includes paying $675 in fines and fees, obey all laws, paying restitution, having no contact with the victim or his parents, and not owning or possessing any firearm or illegal weapon while on probation.

Since Carlos served five days in custody and received credit for another four days, he will have to spend one additional day in custody before the middle of January, Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola said.

Michael Clayton served as Carlos’ defense attorney while Nicola represented the District Attorney’s Office.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.