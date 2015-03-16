Lompoc Businessmen Robert Klug, Michael Carroll Elected to Allan Hancock College Foundation Board

Longtime Lompoc businessmen Michael Carroll and Robert Klug have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

The board of directors now includes 23 community members from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys.

“We are fortunate to welcome these two strong leaders from the Lompoc Valley,” said Jeff Cotter, executive director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation. “They have demonstrated success in both business and community service. They are the kind of leaders who will make a lasting difference in the lives of the students of our communities.”

Klug will provide leadership on the foundation’s nominating committee. He is the chief operating officer and president of his family’s business, Master Repair Service Inc.

He has a long history of community service and has volunteered time with the Lompoc Rotary Club, Lompoc Valley Club, Elks Lodge, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Leadership Lompoc Valley, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and LOVARC Board of Directors. He also served as president of the Lompoc Rotary.

In addition to general foundation business, Carroll will provide leadership to the foundation’s scholarship program, which this year will set a record by awarding more than $500,000 in scholarships to Hancock students.

Carroll is the vice president and branch manager for Union Bank in Lompoc. A 23-year resident of Lompoc, Carroll is also involved with the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, and is a Paul Harris Fellow Award recipient within the Lompoc Rotary Club.

For more information about the Allan Hancock College Foundation, call 805.925.2004.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.