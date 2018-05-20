Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Cannabis Group Meeting Targets Work on Nonprofit Status

By Joe A. Garcia for Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association | May 20, 2018 | 11:56 a.m.

The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association will announce at its May 21 meeting that it is moving forward from an exploratory phase to pursue full organization as a nonprofit organization. The meeting will be 7-9 p.m. in the Lompoc Public Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

Additionally, Lt. Eddie Hsueh, candidate for Santa Barbara County Sheriff will address the association and members of the public about his views regarding Proposition 64 and cannabis. Hsueh will conclude the meeting with a question-and-answer session.

The association, which has 70 members, will be discussing such topics as incorporation, funding, upcoming events, creation of a board and election of members to such board, and future direction of the association. Only voting members will be able to elect members or vote on issues.

The meeting is open to the public and the association is accepting new members. Attendees are urged to park in the rear lot of the library and enter the Grossman Gallery from the door under the carport on the far east side of the building. Refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org.

— Joe A. Garcia for Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 