Lompoc Cannabis Group Meeting Targets Work on Nonprofit Status

The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association will announce at its May 21 meeting that it is moving forward from an exploratory phase to pursue full organization as a nonprofit organization. The meeting will be 7-9 p.m. in the Lompoc Public Library Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

Additionally, Lt. Eddie Hsueh, candidate for Santa Barbara County Sheriff will address the association and members of the public about his views regarding Proposition 64 and cannabis. Hsueh will conclude the meeting with a question-and-answer session.

The association, which has 70 members, will be discussing such topics as incorporation, funding, upcoming events, creation of a board and election of members to such board, and future direction of the association. Only voting members will be able to elect members or vote on issues.

The meeting is open to the public and the association is accepting new members. Attendees are urged to park in the rear lot of the library and enter the Grossman Gallery from the door under the carport on the far east side of the building. Refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org.

— Joe A. Garcia for Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association.