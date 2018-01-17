Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Anti-Cannabis Referendum Fails to Qualify For Ballot

City will soon start accepting recreational marijuana dispensary permits; Santa Maria will only allow medical marijuana deliveries from out-of-town dispensaries

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 17, 2018 | 9:51 p.m.

A referendum to stop Lompoc’s lenient cannabis regulations has failed, clearing the way for the city to move closer to issuing permits for dispensaries and other businesses to set up shop, City Attorney Joe Pannone told the City Council.

Meanwhile, Santa Maria City Council maintained its strict rules, agreeing to only allow licensed deliveries to medical marijuana patients from dispensaries outside city limits.

The North County's two largest cities have dramatically different approaches to cannabis regulations after California voters approved Proposition 64 legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults.

The law allows residents to grow marijuana for personal use and set the stage for the sale and taxation of recreational marijuana while allowing local governments to establish their own rules. 

After Lompoc’s council agreed last year to allow cannabis operations in the city, residents opposed to the action launched an effort to get the referendum on the November ballot, a process that temporarily halted efforts to implement the law. 

But the Pannone announced Tuesday night the referendum effort failed to gather enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Division staff had until Jan. 23 to review the signatures on petitions and determine if they were valid when compared to voter registration rolls.

The grassroots effort gathered 2,022 signatures, but only needed 1,620 to qualify for the ballot. The effort fell 200 signatures short after more than 600 were deemed invalid. 

Leaders to the referendum effort said they only sought to put the brakes on Lompoc laws and seek the voters' opinions about whether they support council's decision to allow businesses to operate.

The city attorney's announcement prompted applause from cannabis supporters in the audience. 

But Pannone warned that the city will not begin issuing permits immediately, and needs to create a process for handling applications. 

“I want the public to understand that we’re not ready to hit the floor running yet,” Pannone said. “Hopefully it will not be too long, but it’s going to take as long as it takes and we’re going to do it as fast as we can.”

Pressed for an estimate, he said it could take a month.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be a month,” he added. “I’m saying at least a month.”

He said the city would publicize when applications will be accepted.

The council previously declined to restrict the number of dispensaries in the city.

In Santa Maria, the City Council agreed by a 4-1 vote to continue allowing licensed deliveries of medical marijuana to patients from dispensaries outside the city limits.

However, the council’s amendment to a previous urgency ordinance means all other medical and recreational marijuana businesses would still be prohibited.

Mayor Alice Patino cast the lone opposition vote.

The council agreed to allow medical marijuana deliveries after deciding it was a compassionate approach for patients.

Councilman Etta Waterfield also expressed concern about billboards advertising cannabis businesses.

“I think it’s real bad optics for our high schools students to walk by a big billboard advertising marijuana,” Councilman Michael Moats added.

The city’s urgency ordinance expires in August, but in explaining why the item was brought this month, Deputy City Attorney Phil Sinco said the council needed to decide sooner whether it wanted to make any changes.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 