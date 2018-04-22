Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Cares Donates $6,700 for Disaster Recovery

By Barbara Andersen for Lompoc Cares | April 22, 2018 | 12:11 p.m.

Lompoc Cares, a campaign to raise funds for South County residents, presented a check for $6,700 to the Community Disaster Relief Fund at Santa Barbara Foundation. Lompoc Cares representatives made the donation at the April 12 meeting of the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees.

Lompoc Cares focuses on those in the Santa Barbara and Montecito areas who were displaced or otherwise negatively impacted by the recent fires, storms and mudslides.

The relief effort was initiated by Andrew Salazar, who was inspired after reading how students at Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools came together to raise $1,000, which they donated to Santa Barbara High School in March.

The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) collected donations on behalf of Lompoc Cares.

“As the campaign comes to a close, I’m overjoyed the Lompoc community rallied behind the Lompoc Cares effort and helped to raise close to $7,000 for victims of the fire and flood in South County," said Ashley Costa, LVCHO executive director, at the presentation.

"Our county can feel disconnected, but disasters are a strong reminder that what is truly important includes caring for our neighbors,” she said.
 
Activated in the aftermath of an emergency, the Community Disaster Relief Fund supports nonprofits that play a role in short-term and long-term recovery, providing such services as emergency food distribution, immediate shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, economic and rental assistance, education and healthcare.

“These nonprofits support individual victims and families directly and will need on-going funding assistance to expand their services and evolve with the growing and diverse needs in the months and years ahead,” said Barbara Andersen, Santa Barbara Foundation chief strategy officer.

“It creates a huge ripple effect on the non-profit sector, who are serving more clients due to the disasters and not receiving as many donations, ticket sales and event sponsorships at this time," Costa said.

"Our goal wasn’t a large amount, but rather a large gesture to show that we are one community, we are good neighbors and Lompoc cares,” she sad.
 
“Ultimately, all philanthropy is neighbors helping neighbors, and we’re honored that our neighbors in Lompoc chose the Community Disaster Relief Fund as the vehicle for their impact,” said Ron Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president.
 
Lompoc Cares supporters asked city residents to give whatever they could to assist the South County recovery effort. Donations were collected by the Lompoc Valley Healthcare Organization.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

 

