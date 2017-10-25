Lompoc Chamber Mixer to Honor Charlotte Benton

The Lompoc District Libraries Foundation will host the next Lompoc Valley Chamber Mixer at 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Grossman Gallery of the Lompoc Public Library.

The free event is billed as a Tribute to Charlotte Benton, who was instrumental in the creation and purchase of the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

The community is invited to join the foundation as it presents a check for $7,800 from its book endowment to the Lompoc Library. The funds will be used for the purchase of new books and other library materials.

Attendees will be able to see and tour the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library, and learn more about the library foundation. Light refreshments will be served.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau hosts mixers on the second Thursday of each month, giving chamber members an opportunity to get to know each other and share contacts.

Questions regarding the mixer should be directed to Melinda, 733-1122.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.