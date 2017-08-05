Lompoc Chamber Offers Leadership Class

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is soliciting interested candidates to participate in its annual Leadership Lompoc Valley program.

The purpose of Leadership Lompoc Valley is to identify and develop a diverse group of leaders with a special understanding of the Lompoc Valley and a solid foundation of leadership skills.

Program participants become acquainted with various aspects of the Lompoc Valley through monthly Topic Days held during normal business hours on Fridays from September through May of each year.

Topic Days include speakers, expert panels, and tours of businesses and public agencies of the Lompoc Valley.

The application with the schedule and additional information can be found online at www.lompoc.com/llv.html. Submission deadline is Aug. 14.

For more information, visit the Lompoc Chamber website at Lompoc.com or call the chamber office, 736-4567.

— Chelsea Cochran for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.