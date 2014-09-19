Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Serves Up Free Lunch at Vandenberg Air Force Base

As Capt. Miguel Gaytan walked through the food line Friday at Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Cocheo Park, he paused to express his appreciation to each server.

“Thank you. I really appreciate you supporting us,” Gaytan, a 4th Space Launch Squadron member, told each volunteer filling his plate with a food for a free lunch. “Thank you for the support.”

Gaytan was among hundreds of airmen and other military members who attended the annual appreciation barbecue hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“This is really nice. It makes us feel a part of the community,” added Gaytan, who will be moving to a new assignment in Alabama soon. “This is cool.”

The chamber’s Military Affairs Committee has hosted the Airmen Appreciation Barbecue for more than a decade, serving up a free lunch funded by donations from throughout the community.

They also gave away gift baskets and other items through a raffle drawing.

More than two dozen volunteers served meat, salad, beans, bread and salsa to uniformed enlisted members and officers.

The Vandenberg Non-Commissioned Officers Association barbecued the meal.

“What a super day to have lunch with our friends, our coworkers and members of the community. We couldn’t do it without the fantastic support of all of the sponsors in the community,” said Col. C. Shane Clark, 30th Space Wing vice commander. “The timing of this is great. We’ve had a busy week, but we’re going to have an even busier week next week. We’ve got some very important visits.”

The Air Force Space Command Inspector General arrives Sunday, a Minuteman 3 test launch is scheduled to occur next week and Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James plans to visit the base.

“It’s our opportunity to shine and show off what Vandenberg and Team Vandenberg can do,” Clark said. “It’s a great way to lead in to the weekend so we can all get charged up for all the activities next week. Everybody enjoy your lunch. Have a safe weekend. Get energized for next week. It’s going to be busy and important.”

Sylvia King, from the Chamber's Military Affairs Committee, said the barbecue is a way to thanks those serving in the military and foster good relations between the base and the community.

“We enjoy the interaction with the people from the base and want to encourage them to come and interact with us in town and patronize the businesses that donated to all this,” King said.

Signs set up in the park noted the approximately 30 businesses that donated funds or food to the event. In all, organizers said it takes about $7,000 to pay for the event.

Ken Ostini, CEO/president of the Lompoc Chamber, added that the barbecue is just one way the organization supports the military.

“This is just kind of the beginning,” he said, noting the group also supports Global Hearts dinners a couple of times a year.

Through Global Hearts, the Chamber of Commerce paid for families of deployment airmen to have dinner and go bowling.

The Lompoc organization also is working with its counterparts in North County to revive the Vandenberg quarterly awards luncheon.

Among volunteer servers Friday were several members of the Village Dirtbags, a local group of biking enthusiasts who each holiday donate bikes and helmets to dozens of children of deployed airmen at Vandenberg.

They typically give away more than 100 bikes in the event that will mark its ninth giveaway in 2014.

Participating in the Airmen Appreciation Barbecue is another way for group’s members to give back as many of the Village Dirtbags have either family members or friends that have been in the military.

“It’s just a small way to say thank you to them and we appreciate everything they’ve done,” Roger McConnell said. “It’s a good way to see all the men and women and to thank them personally.”

