Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:29 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Champion Center To Close After Graduating Final Patient

Staff retention, financial challenges cited for end to chemical-dependency treatment program in old hospital building

The Champion Center in Lompoc has closed after its final patient graduated from the chemical-dependency treatment program that failed to meet financial goals and struggled to keep key staff jobs filled. Click to view larger
The Champion Center in Lompoc has closed after its final patient graduated from the chemical-dependency treatment program that failed to meet financial goals and struggled to keep key staff jobs filled. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 23, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

The Champion Center in Lompoc has closed after its final patient graduated from the chemical-dependency treatment program that failed to meet financial goals and struggled to keep key staff jobs filled.

The facility opened in November 2014 at 303 South C St., the renovated home of the former Lompoc District Hospital. 

“In the three years it was open, the Champion Center never met the projections anticipated in its financial pro forma,” said Jim Raggio, Lompoc Valley Medical Center chief executive officer.

When the Lompoc Valley Healthcare District built a new hospital on East Ocean Avenue, the old facility went through a massive makeover to provide treatment for substance-abuse problems. 

Since opening, the Champion Center provided medical detox, residential treatment and sober living components, as well as outpatient partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment for chemical-dependency patients.

The recruitment and retention of physicians specializing in addiction medicine — a requirement for the admission of patients —was an ongoing challenge, Lompoc hospital officials said. 

The center stopped accepting new patients at its medical detoxification unit on April 21, following the departure of its medical director.

“We’re working on solving some internal needs of the organization, and that may become part of the equation,” he said.

Champion Center Administrator Steve Collier said he and Raggio are working with Santa Barbara County officials to retain the services at the site.

“All options are currently being explored,” Raggio said.

The Champion Center was believed to be the first chemical-dependency rehabilitation hospital licensed in approximately 25 years in California.

Despite plans to treat first-responders — military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters and others — the facility only gained acceptance as a program covered by Tricare late last year. Tricare is the insurance program covering military members, retirees and their family members

The facility had 34 acute-care hospital beds, 15 residential beds and 30 recovery residences. 

By the end of 2016,  it had logged 355 patient admissions, Champion Center officials said.

The facility will continue to host the Champion Center Alumni Group each week, offering past residents a chance to share stories of recovery and support. 

“In the past three years, the Champion Center was immensely successful in providing chemical detox for those individuals struggling with addiction,” Raggio said. “We’re very proud to have been involved in their recovery.” 

In addition to the hospital and Champion Center, the Lompoc Valley Healthcare District also operates the Comprehensive Care Center. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 