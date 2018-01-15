Lompoc Child-Molestation Trial Kicks Off In Santa Maria

Jurors heard opening statements and from the first witness last week in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of a Lompoc man accused of molesting five girls.

Jesus Buenrostro, 50, was arrested by Lompoc police in August, and originally faced 10 charges related to incidents between 1999 and 2016.

The jury in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom will decide his fate regarding three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force, three counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor involving oral copulation.

During opening statements on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said Buenrostro is accused of molesting five girls, some of whom are now adults, including having vaginal and anal intercourse and oral sex with them.

The defendant reportedly threatened to harm the three girls and their mother “to get them to do what he wanted them to do,” Savrnoch said.

“And that he also threatened them to keep this silent,” she added. “Keep it a secret and not to tell anyone. And if they were to tell their mother, he told them, ‘Your mother would never believe you, and you will be the one that will get in trouble.’”

The sisters never knew their siblings were being abused, the prosecuting attorney said, adding two first learned about the other's abuse when they went to a relative’s house after a domestic-violence incident.

“It was at that point the sisters made a decision and that was they were going to report this,” Savrnoch said, adding they went to the police station the next day to report the abuse.

One alleged victim documented the abuse in a diary that her mother found and kept, Savrnoch added.

But defense attorney Lori Pedego said the evidence will raise doubts about the victims’ allegations.

“They have a history of lying to law enforcement and they have a history of changing their stories,” Pedego said. “These aren’t stories about whether socks were blue or purple. These are stories that go directly to the point of this case.”

She said the allegations arose when the girls were teenagers, but one sister denied being sexually abused by the defendant.

“I’m not as good as the prosecutor, because I can’t keep the stories straight as to what (the three victims) said. They were interviewed multiple times by multiple officers,” Pedego said.

She urged jurors to pay attention to the testimony, saying the witnesses are “a little shaky” about details.

“It’s telling that every time they’re interviewed, their stories change, not in little degrees but in huge degrees,” Pedego said. “They also were interviewed on the witness stand under oath and their stories there changed again.”

The sisters later allowed their daughters to be in the home with the defendant, Pedego said.

The defense also said a recorded interview conducted by the Sexual Abuse Response Team member would be show jurors the suggestive technique used by interviewers to elicit an allegation.

“I’m so happy we have that interview because it is chillingly telling,” Pedego said

She also added a defense expert will testify about techniques of interviewers use to get information from vulnerable children.

After opening statements, one of the now-adult victims took the stand as the first witness, testifying about the defendant demanding oral sex.

“It made me really sick to my stomach,” she said.

In pre-trial motions, the attorneys argued about whether a prosecution expert should be allowed to testify about "child abuse accommodation syndrome," which allegedly leads to delayed disclosure, retracted stories and other methods to cope with being abused.

