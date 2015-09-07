Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:03 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Lompoc Church Seeks Peace Prize Nominations

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 7, 2015 | 4:06 p.m.

For the sixth time, Lompoc is seeking nominations for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize which will be awarded Jan. 31.

“We feel that a good part of the Christian message is to heal division, so we are sometimes called agents of reconciliation,” said the Rev. Charles Arnold, pastor of Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ.

“We want to recognize those who, by their words and actions, promulgated reconciliation and peace during the year,” Arnold said.

The church sponsors the annual prize to highlight residents who have contributed toward peace and understanding in the community. 

For the next year, the winner takes possession of the 24-pound Peace Prize, which stands 2 feet tall and is composed of a black walnut base with a ceramic layer at its hollowed center.

Lauren Pressman, left, 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize winner, poses with the trophy while sitting next another nominee, Luciana Salas Gallegos at the January 2015 ceremony. Click to view larger
Lauren Pressman, left, 2014 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize winner, poses with the trophy while sitting next another nominee, Luciana Salas Gallegos at the January 2015 ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)

Three copper loops form an ellipse 18 inches high from the base of the prize, with light flowing through the three bands of copper.

The 2014 Peace Prize was awarded to Lauren Pressman, a counselor at Cabrillo High School who advises a student group working to end bullying, and who regularly sponsors community discussions on a variety of social topics.

Other past winners include Conrad Gonzales of the Boys and Girls Club, Shannon Rose Chavez of the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center, Robert Almanza of Victory Outreach and the Rev. Douglas Conley of the New Life Christian Center.

Each fall, community members and organizations make nominations of individuals who “have contributed to the peace, harmony and understanding of the Lompoc community” and a Peace Prize Committee from the church selects the recipient.

Any adult in the community may nominate a Lompoc Valley resident. People may be nominated twice, but can win the prize only once, organizers said.

The idea for the annual Peace Prize arose during a 2009 church brainstorming session and was embraced by the congregation the next year.

The Peace Prize was dedicated during a morning worship on Aug. 8, 2010, and first awarded at a ceremony in early 2011.

Nominations can be made by calling the church at 805.733.3333 or by calling Allie Kay Spaulding, the nominations chairperson, at 805.741.7000.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 