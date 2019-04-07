Lompoc City Budget Workshop Open to Public

The Lompoc community is urged to take part in a city budget workshop, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Lompoc City Council Chamber. The special City Council meeting will include presentations from city departments about their budgets.

Suggestions from the public regarding the city’s 2019-21 biennial budget are welcome.

The meeting will also be broadcast live via TAP T.V. on public access channel 23, and on the Lompoc city website, www.cityoflompoc.com.

The city reminds community members to try the interactive budgeting tool on the Lompoc city website homepage, and fill out the accompanying online survey.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.