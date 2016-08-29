Lompoc City Council to Wrangle Stray Shopping Carts Beginning with Community Workshop

The Lompoc City Council will consider a proposed ordinance to regulate shopping carts during a workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the City of Lompoc’s Council Chambers.

The workshop will focus on the proposed ordinance’s approach to remove stray shopping carts from City streets, sidewalks and private property.

The city council looks forward to hearing the stakeholders’ ideas on how best to accomplish that goal.

Continued public participation on this matter is an important component of the process. Interested parties may submit comments to the city at any time during the process by mail or email to Teri Schwab at [email protected].

Those unable to attend the public workshop may review material relative to the topic at the city’s website. Additionally, copies of the draft ordinance are available at the City Clerk’s Counter in City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Drive, or you may contact Schwab by email or phone (805.875-.8251) for additional information.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.