Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc City Council to Wrangle Stray Shopping Carts Beginning with Community Workshop

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | August 29, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The Lompoc City Council will consider a proposed ordinance to regulate shopping carts during a workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the City of Lompoc’s Council Chambers.

The workshop will focus on the proposed ordinance’s approach to remove stray shopping carts from City streets, sidewalks and private property.

The city council looks forward to hearing the stakeholders’ ideas on how best to accomplish that goal.

Continued public participation on this matter is an important component of the process. Interested parties may submit comments to the city at any time during the process by mail or email to Teri Schwab at [email protected].

Those unable to attend the public workshop may review material relative to the topic at the city’s website. Additionally, copies of the draft ordinance are available at the City Clerk’s Counter in City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Drive, or you may contact Schwab by email or phone (805.875-.8251) for additional information.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 