Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc City Council Votes to Nix Fines, Revamp Plan To Reduce Abandoned Shopping Carts

By Carol Benham, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | August 3, 2016 | 5:40 p.m.

The city of Lompoc’s proposed ordinance to reduce abandoned shopping carts littering streets and alleyways moved forward Tuesday night with a 3-2 vote, but only after council members agreed to significantly revise and simplify the proposal. 

After more than an hour of listening to details of cart technology and retrieval options, Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilmen DeWayne Holmdahl and Jim Mosby voted to send the plan to a working group of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, local businesses and city staff to iron out details and return to council for approval.

They also agreed to remove a proposed $1,000 business fine, eliminate city-imposed fees and other requirements for businesses, and delay the date of implementation. 

The proposed ordinance, introduced on July 5, has been sharply criticized in council meetings and on social media for putting too much responsibility on cart owners and appearing to be an example of government overreach.  

Aaron and Alix Crocker, owners of Grocery Outlet, said the proposed ordinance should be scuttled as written and replaced with voluntary, community-based efforts. 

Alix Crocker said the ordinance could encourage more shopping cart theft, already an issue for business owners. 

“It may set the precedent that it’s OK to steal the shopping carts and the business will take care of it, the business will get fined for it," she said.

“This is a complicated thing I don’t think we need to mess around with,” Aaron Crocker said, suggesting the city “go back to square one.”

Councilman Dirk Starbuck agreed, referring to the ordinance as “making a mountain out of molehill.”

“Once again, we have government and business — oxymoron — we need to be out of it. There’s too much city involvement. We’re overreaching.”

According to City Manager Patrick Wiemiller, the ordinance was developed at the request of council members after reviewing similar ordinances for 30 cities. 

It would have required retail stores with shopping or laundry carts to develop a plan to prevent the unauthorized removal of their carts from store premises and to make arrangements to retrieve abandoned carts. Businesses who failed to submit a theft prevention plan or retrieve their abandoned carts would have been assessed a $1,000 fine. 

Ken Ostini, Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer, opposed the ordinance and recommended more involvement by the community and business owners. 

“Are abandoned carts a nuisance in our community? Sure they are, I think everybody knows that. Is this ordinance the answer? No it’s not,” Ostini said. 

Lingl, who made the motion to simplify the ordinance, eliminate proposed costs to businesses and refer the plan to a working group, thanked the community for coming forward with alternatives and said the discussion has already made a difference in the number of abandoned carts in the community.

“Just in the past month, we have noticed a difference. Just the idea of talking about it, has made a difference,” Lingl said. 

“I’m proud of our city. We want to keep it clean. I don’t think we can just put our head in the sand and ignore the problem that exists.” 

Councilman Victor Vega, who joined Starbuck in voting against moving forward, said he thought the council was going in the right direction, but remains opposed to enacting a city ordinance.

“I want us to have a better conversation with the business owners,” Vega said. “We should be able to get the business owners’ cooperation on something like that without having an ordinance in place.”

A planned discussion on the city’s ordinance against aggressive panhandling requested by Vega concluded without council action.  

Vega said he was satisfied with the brief discussion.

“I wanted someone to know out there that might be contemplating bringing a business to town … that we have the police and the city manager involved. I wanted to help with their decision-making process, to know that we do care.”

“It’s not about not having a heart, it’s about redirecting the energy and getting the word out with information out there about services that exist to help.”

Noozhawk contributing writer Carol Benham can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 