Local News

Lompoc City Jail Evacuated After Equipment Failure Sends Smoke Into Facility

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 30, 2016 | 2:24 p.m.

Faulty equipment led to the evacuation of the Lompoc City Jail early Wednesday morning, one of two emergency situations handled by city workers overnight.

At approximately 1 a.m., smoke began to enter the Lompoc jail through the air handling system, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

“Lompoc city maintenance staff determined that the motor on the air handling system was failing,” Martin added. 

The Lompoc city jail was closed and all inmates were transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail, he said.

No inmates were injured due to the incident, according to police. 

“The Lompoc City Jail will remain closed for about a week while maintenance staff wait for a new motor to be delivered,” Martin said.

Lompoc has a 19-bed jail for temporary custody of inmates which means police officers don't have to lose time — three hours or longer — to transport and book arrestees at the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria facilities.

It was a busy morning for city workers who also handled a water main break that left some residents without water for several hours.

Water service was restored as of 9:40 a.m.

A 12-inch main coupling leak in the 400 and 500 blocks of South J Street, near the intersection of Willow Avenue, prompted crews to shut down the valves so they could make repairs.

“The city of Lompoc had originally scheduled repair work to be done on the water main at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but the crack in the coupling worsened and crews came out at 9 p.m. Tuesday to start to fix the leak and cracked coupling on the main,” spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said. 

The number of homes affected by the water shutdown was not available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

