Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:19 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc City Jail to Provide Alternative for Booking North County Inmates

City councils to consider agreements to allow Santa Maria, others to use facility and avoid drive to main jail near Goleta

With the new North County Jail, above, still under construction. the city of Santa Maria and other agencies are considering making use of the Lompoc City Jail for booking prisoners to avoid having to drive to the main jail near Goleta. Click to view larger
With the new North County Jail, above, still under construction. the city of Santa Maria and other agencies are considering making use of the Lompoc City Jail for booking prisoners to avoid having to drive to the main jail near Goleta. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 15, 2017 | 9:53 p.m.

The Lompoc City Jail will provide temporary housing for those arrested in northern Santa Barbara County to avoid law enforcement officers having to drive to Goleta to book arrestees.

On Tuesday night, city councils in Lompoc and Santa Maria are set to consider approving agreements allowing the Santa Maria Police Department to book inmates at Lompoc’s small jail.

Other people arrested by Guadalupe Police, California Highway Patrol officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies also could land in the Lompoc jail.

The agreements will serve as a temporary solution since the Sheriff’s Department closed its substation jail in Santa Maria during the summer for budgetary reasons.

A new 376-bed county jail is under construction at the corner of Black and Betteravia roads. 

"That closure placed a tremendous burden upon law enforcement agencies that previously utilized the Santa Maria Branch Jail," Lompoc Capt. Deanna Clement said.

Without the substation jail open, law enforcement officers must make the trek to the South Coast to book people who have been under arrest, with prisoner transport sometimes meaning overtime costs.

That trip and booking process can take an officer off the streets for three to four hours, law enforcement officers noted.

For Santa Maria officers, the trip to Lompoc will be 50 miles, instead of 128 miles.

“The SMPD views this agreement as a valuable tool to maintain its level of service to the residents of Santa Maria,” Police Chief Phil Hansen said in a staff report. “By reducing travel time and booking in Lompoc, officer will be more readily available to serve the community.”

The Lompoc City Jail is a Type I facility, meaning inmates — both male and female — can stay for a maximum of 96 hours. Prisoners who have been sentenced cannot be housed there.

With 16 beds and a sobering cell, the Lompoc jail received 2,151 bookings, an average daily population of six prisoners, in 2016.

At capacity, the City Jail could house more than 5,000 prisoners per year, Clement said. 

For the cash-strapped city of Lompoc, the deal would bring much-needed revenue — as some agencies will pay $147 per inmate. 

The agreements could bring the city $270,000 from Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria, according to some estimates. 

Inmates booked into the Lompoc jail must be free of illness and injury and have no medication, physical or mental needs, according to the agreements.

Guadalupe, since its numbers are small, would not be charged with jail bookings typically averaging one per week. The agency also helps provide volunteers for Lompoc events.

The CHP likely will book approximately 50 arrestees per year, many of those being misdemeanors with the person held for six hours. However, the state requires jails to accept CHP inmates without fees.

Once agreements are finalized, the Sheriff’s Department will boost its transportation schedule, which will includes picking up inmates at the Lompoc jail for transport to court in Santa Maria.

“Because of the increased transportation provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the increase in bookings anticipated from the agreements is not likely to create any unsafe conditions,” Clement said in her staff report.

“However, City Jail administrative staff will monitor the anticipated increased bookings and make staffing recommendations as necessary,” Clement added.

The Santa Maria City Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.

The Lompoc City Councill meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The council will consider agreements with Santa Maria, Guadalpe, Sheriff’s Department and CHP.

The agreements at both meetings appear on the consent calendars, which include several items typically approved without discussion but with one vote unless a council member pulls it off.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 