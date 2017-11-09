Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller Submits Resignation

Top city official, who has been criticized by some council members, is taking No. 2 post in city of Santa Maria

After four years as Lompoc’s top official, City Manager Patrick Wiemiller has submitted his resignation, which will be effective early next year. He will be taking the No. 2 position in the city of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
After four years as Lompoc’s top official, City Manager Patrick Wiemiller has submitted his resignation, which will be effective early next year. He will be taking the No. 2 position in the city of Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:20 p.m. | November 9, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller plans to leave his job in Lompoc for the No. 2 position in the city of Santa Maria.

The city’s top employee submitted his resignation to council members on Thursday, Mayor Bob Lingl told Noozhawk.

"City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Wiemiller as the city’s new Assistant City Manager," according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon. "This position serves primarily as the operations officer for the city manager, dealing with administrative assignments, operational issues, and overseeing the City’s budget process."

Haydon announced his own retirement earlier this year, with current Assistant City Manager Jason Stilwell later hired for that job, leaving a vacancy filled by Wiemiller's hiring.

“He is a very honorable man,” Lingl said of Wiemiller. “He did a great job for our city for the past four years.”

The recruitment to fill the Santa Maria job involved interviewing candidates from throughout the state.

“We were impressed by the caliber of candidates that were interviewed and at the end of the day, chose a local candidate that is familiar with the issues facing the Central Coast. Patrick has a vast and extensive background in municipal services, is very well respected by his peers, and he will be an excellent addition to the City’s executive management team," Haydon said.

Wieimiller, 59, was the first city manager hired from outside Lompoc in nearly 50 years when he joined the staff, and was selected after a five-month search.

Previously, he had worked for the city of Fresno in public works and utilities. He also worked for the city of Tracy as public works director, and for the Fresno Irrigation District as chief administrative officer.

“He’s a real loss to our community,” Lingl added.

The new job will provide an opportunity to work at larger city with new challenges, Wiemiller said. 

"It just feels like I can help bring about improvements to the quality of life," he added. 

When he arrived in Lompoc, the council considered economic development and public safety as top priorities, Wiemiller said. 

The city has consistently had retail revenue growth that outpaced the state's showing Lompoc's success despite the challenge of not being along the Highway 101 corridor, Wiemiller said. 

In public safety, the city has boosted both service levels and trust levels in the community, he added. 

Wiemiller's resignation is expected to be effective in early 2018 under the terms of his contract. While he is required to give a 90-day notice, he said the contract allows negotiation for a shorter term, suggesting Jan. 5 would make sense.

During the contentious budget process last summer Wiemiller came under fire with some council members talking about terminating his employment.

After local residents chastised the council, members adopted a more conciliatory tone. 

In a closed session meeting with Wiemiller on Oct. 3, the council members made a unanimous vote of confidence for the city manager, Lingl said. 

Later in the meeting Wiemiller thanked the council for the vote of confidence. 

“And for the instruction and recommendation I very much take those to heart. Thank you for the opportunity to continue my service here for the city,' he told the council.

Wiemiller earned his earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance at California State University, Fresno, and later earned a master’s degree in business administration from there.

He and his wife of 41 years, Cindy, plan to continue to live in Lompoc, he said.

They have two children, both of whom are police officers in Lompoc and Fresno, plus six grandchildren.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

