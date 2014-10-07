Lompoc City Worker Jailed on Hit-Run, DUI Charges

A Lompoc city employee was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges Tuesday after being involved in a vehicle accident, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Kelly Didrickson, a city parks employee, was driving a city vehicle in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. when he backed into another vehicle, police said.

The owner of the vehicle that was hit followed Didrickson to the city corporation yard in the 1300 block of West Laurel.

Police officers were called, and determined that Didrickson was impaired, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Blood-alcohol tests given to Didrickson showed he was well over the .08-percent limit at which a driver is presumed drunk, police said.

Didrickson was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for a period of detoxification, then released on his own recognizance.

